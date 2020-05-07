Brent A. Hofman, 45, Princeton

No hindsight music unit displayed.

March 7, 1975 - May 5, 2020

With deepest sorrow we announce that Brent Hofman, age 45, our most beloved son, brother, father, family member, and friend passed away suddenly on May 5, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. A private family viewing service was held on May 7, 2020. A public memorial service will be held in the future after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Brent was born on March 7, 1975, in Milaca to Tony and Cheryle (Hamann) Hofman. Brent lived in Princeton, where he grew up. He worked in the family business, Hofman Oil Company, where he was a valuable and hard-working part owner. Brent was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a loyal friend with a great sense of humor who would give you the shirt off his back. But more than anything he was a proud and loving father who would do anything for his son. Our time with him was too short, and he will be deeply missed.

Brent is survived by his son, Tate of Princeton; parents, Tony and Cheryle of Princeton; sister and brother-in-law, Alyson and Adam Laidlaw of Sartell; niece and nephew, Olivia and Wyatt Laidlaw of Sartell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Hazel Hamann and Case and Nellie Hofman.