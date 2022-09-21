Brenda Marie (Zapzalka) Spoden, 57, Sartell

October 5, 1964 - September 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Brenda M. Spoden, 57 who passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday all at the church in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyers will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Brenda was born October 5, 1964 in Little Falls to Benedict and Judy (Barton) Zapzalka. She grew up on the family farm and loved all animals especially, cows. She was united in marriage to Gary Spoden on September 7, 1991 in Bowlus, MN, and shortly after, they moved to Sartell. Brenda was an RN for 34 years and worked as a Chemo Infusion RN for Coborn Cancer Center, the St. Cloud Surgical Center, the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Gabriel’s Hospital and the Mayo Clinic. She was a wonderful nurse and caretaker. Brenda was a member at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was in the church choir, a confirmation teacher and went on mission trips to Guatemala and Honduras. She was a devoted, faithful Catholic and most importantly, loved Jesus. She enjoyed going antiquing, going to Walt Disney World, gardening and volunteering her time at the Tri-County Humane Society. Brenda was a kind, loving, patient woman who loved being a mom.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Cassie Spoden of Sauk Rapids, Carly Spoden of St. Michael, Courtney Spoden of Omaha, NE, Chloe Spoden of Fargo, ND; her mother, Judy Zapzalka of Little Falls; brothers, Tim (Danelle) Zapzalka of Little Falls, Dan (Nicole) Zapzalka of Wayzata, Terry (Christine) Zapzalka of Little Falls; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Benedict Zapzalka; sister, Sandy Klisch.

Memorials are preferred to Coborn Healing Center at CentraCare Plaza.