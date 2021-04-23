Brenda L. Diers, 58, Rice

August 18, 1962 - April 22, 2021

There will be a private celebration of life for Brenda L. Diers, age 58, who passed away Thursday at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Brenda was born August 18, 1962 in St. Cloud to Glenn Witschen & Sarah Jean Staneart. She grew up in Sartell, spent most of her life in Howard Lake, and moved to Rice last year. Brenda worked for Asia Security for several years. She was very family orientated and enjoyed having a good time with family. Brenda was compassionate, kind, energetic, independent, and a free spirit. She enjoyed camping at Two Rivers, spending time at the family cabin near Brainerd, thrift shopping, and collecting things. Brenda loved Pepsi, the ocean, and traveling. She was very proud of her kids and grandchildren. One of her greatest accomplishments was receiving three black belts in Karate.

Survivors include her sons, Nathaniel of Georgia, Travis of Howard Lake, Brandon of Howard Lake, and Christopher (Anissia Jewell) of Litchfield; mother, Jean (Ron) Folkerts of Rice; sisters and brothers, Terri (Dale) Vannurden of Rice, Sandy Cassens of Little Falls, Jeff (Laure) Victor of Maple Lake, Chad (Ronda) Folkerts of Hutchinson, and Kristin (Bill) Schmidt of St. Stephen; and eight grandchildren. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Glenn; and step father, Dave Victor.