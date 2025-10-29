DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- If you watch the Breeders' Cup World Championships this weekend, keep an eye out for a horse with a Minnesota connection.

Canterbury Park spokesman Jeff Maday says a Florida-bred three-year-old named Mad House is in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Sprint at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. He raced four times at Canterbury, winning three of his races, before going to Parx in Philadelphia to win a grade 2 sprint. He is also trained by Canterbury Hall of Famer David Van Winkle. Mad House has 30 to 1 odds of winning the race.

Canterbury Park will have viewing parties for all the Breeders' Cup Races, with the first race at 4:45 p.m. on Friday and the first race on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The final race on Saturday is at 7:25 p.m. Canterbury Park offers discount Bloody Marys and Mimosas, food specials, and an Aftermath happy hour.

The 42nd edition of the World Championships will be held live in Del Mar, California. Contenders bred in a record 13 countries have been entered. There are 55 international contenders. A total of 177 horses are entered in the World Championships.

Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignity is the favorite to win the $7 million Longines Breeders' Cup Classic.

The 2025 World Championships will again feature 14 Grade 1 races and more than $34 million in purses and awards.