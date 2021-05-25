Breakfast On The Farm Kicks Off June 5 In Melrose

MELROSE -- Stearns County's annual 'Breakfast on the Farm' event at Kerfeld Hill-View Farm in Melrose on Saturday, June 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It's a free guided tour of the farm held on the first Saturday in June and includes breakfast for you and the family. You'll be able to check out the Kerfeld family's dairy cattle and the facility where they make all of their dairy products. They've also got pigs, sheep, goats, chickens and more for you to explore.

It's a great opportunity for children to learn about how some of their favorite products like ice cream and yogurt are made from the farm to the table.

According to the event's website, "breakfast on the Farm isn't just about dairy, though. Beef, swine, sheep, goats, poultry, and crops of Stearns County are also showcased through exhibits and activities at the farm."

In addition to free breakfast, you'll also be able to enjoy free dairy treats too.

If you're interested in attending the event, you'll start your adventure at Melrose Area High School located at 546 5th Avenue Northeast in Melrose. From there, a pilot car will take you to the farm.

It's a rain or shine event, so be prepared for whatever the weather may be.

You can take a virtual tour online to see how dairy cows are milked, find out how crops are grown and how to protect the land as well as how your food goes from the farm to your table.

The event is made possible every year through donations from area businesses. You can find more information on the Stearns Farm Breakfast website.