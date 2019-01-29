Breakaways Show Well In Brainerd

The St. Cloud Breakaways boys and girls alpine ski teams were very successful in Brainerd Monday. The boys team won the Brainerd Invitational at Ski Gull, while the girls team placed second.

For the girls, Ashley Stolt of Cathedral placed first with a time of 50.61, while Ella Dolis (Rocori) finished third. Also placing in the top ten were Tech's Erin Hobday (sixth) and Abby Wright (tenth).

Tech's Ben Nelson won the boys race with a time of 46.7, while Cathedral's Louie Stuck finished in third place. Other top ten finishers for St. Cloud included Rocori's Jake Wimmer (fifth) and Cathedral's Noah Steil (ninth) and Austin Stolt (tenth).