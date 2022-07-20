Brainerd Police Searching for Missing Man

BRAINERD -- Police in Brainerd are looking for a missing man.

They say 64-year-old John Ciminski was reported missing by his family on Monday. He was last seen walking in North Brainerd on Saturday around 8:00 a.m. with no known destination.

He could possibly be wearing a dark blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and grey pants.

Family and authorities are concerned for him due to a history of chronic medical conditions.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of John Ciminski please contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

