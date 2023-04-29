Brainerd Man Sentenced to 12.5 Years in Prison

attachment-handcuffs loading...

DULUTH (WJON News) – A Brainerd man has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to court documents, on April 26, 2022, a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper traffic stopped 29-year-old Kyle Elwell at a gas station in Motley. Elwell was arrested on an active warrant.

Before his arrest, Elwell threw a pouch with approximately $8,000 onto the ground.

The State Trooper also found a bag with 51 M-30 fentanyl pills on the ground.

During a search of Elwell’s vehicle, law enforcement found approximately 834 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and an unserialized “ghost” handgun.

Elwell pleaded guilty on September 2, 2022, to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

