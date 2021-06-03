Brainerd Man Hurt After Vehicle Hits Deer Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A Brainerd man was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Morrison County Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 371, near Highway 115 in Belle Prairie Township, about four miles north of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Alexander Reque was heading south on Highway 371 when he hit a deer with his Toyota Corolla. The crash cause the windshield and driver's door glass to shatter.

The sheriff's office says Reque suffered injuries to his face and was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital.