Brainerd Man Hurt After Medical Emergency Leads to Car Crash

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man had to be taken to the hospital after a medical condition led to him crashing his vehicle in Morrison County.

The crash happened Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. about two miles north of Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Garrett Cekalla was northbound on Haven Road when he suffered a medical emergency, left the road, and entered the ditch.

Cekalla was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. His condition is unknown.

