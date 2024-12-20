Brainerd Co-op Gets $11M From USDA To Connect Rural Homes

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Federal funds are providing high-speed internet access to farmers, rural homeowners, and businesses in Crow Wing and Morrison counties.

The Consolidated Telecommunications Company, based in Brainerd, has received a loan of over five million dollars and a grant of five-point-five million dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Co-op officials report that nearly 600 homes will gain broadband connectivity with this funding, including 67 businesses and 78 farms.