Bradley J. Schwieger, 84, St. Cloud

September 22, 1935 – August 29, 2020

Bradley Jule Schwieger, of St. Cloud, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The memorial service will be available to view at lovefirstumc.com after Sunday, September 6, 2020. Your stories and memories will be appreciated and welcomed through this online platform.

Bradley was born in Winnebago, MN to Adrian Archibald and Miriam Maud (Latta) Schwieger on September 22, 1935. He had a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Mankato State University, a Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Indiana University, and a Doctor of Business Administration in Accounting and Quantitative Business Analysis with a minor in Insurance from Indiana University. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma. Brad was well known for his wealth of knowledge in accounting, auditing, and professional ethics.

Brad worked for Arthur Anderson & Co. in both Minneapolis and Washington, DC. He taught accounting at Mankato State University (1963-67), the University of Tennessee (1970-76), and St. Cloud State University (1976-2011). He was recognized and awarded a certificate of appreciation from Phi Kappa Phi in 1989. For a time, Brad sat as the chairperson of the Mankato State Accounting Department. With colleague and friend Larry Rittenberg, Bradley co-authored the textbooks “Auditing: Concepts for a Changing Environment”. Together they wrote seven editions.

Brad was the president of the following organizations: WACOSA Board of Directors, Twin Cities Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors, and the East Tennessee Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors. He was on the board of directors and treasurer of the Minnesota Society of CPAs. Bradley was a valued member of First United Methodist Church and sat on several committees. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, the MN Center Chorale, and playing baritone horn, golfing, reading, and watching sports. Most recently he was involved in volunteering at The Boys and Girls Club, volunteering his wealth of knowledge during tax season at Whitney Senior Center, and playing cribbage with family and friends.

Brad served in the Army from 1959 to 1965. During his time stationed at the Pentagon, Bradley met his wife Ellen Deane (Cox) Schwieger, daughter of Warren E and Roberta Cason Cox. They married in 1960 and had two sons: Sterling Bradley Schwieger and Arthur Warren Schwieger. Brad was devoted to his family. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to play golf and cribbage. When it became apparent his granddaughter just wasn’t able to play the game of golf, Brad found a different way for the two to spend time together: they played in the St. Cloud Municipal Band together. Brad enjoyed sharing jokes and had a wonderful sense of humor he could bring to any situation.

Bradley was preceded in death by his parents Adrian and Miriam Schwieger, sister Ardus Joy Johnston (Leroy “Johnny”), in-laws Warren E Cox and Roberta C Cox.

Bradley is survived by his wife Ellen Deane Schwieger; sons Sterling (Lucy) Schwieger and Arthur (Barbara) Schwieger; grandchildren Roberta (Derek) Kightlinger, Nathaniel Schwieger, Benjamin Schwieger, Christopher Schwieger, and Mathew Schwieger; Warren Schwieger, and Bonnie Schwieger; great-grandchildren Izabelle Kightlinger and Zander Kightlinger.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Boys and Girls Club and FUMC music program.

The Boys and Girls Club

345 30th Ave N

St Cloud, MN 56303

First United Methodist Church

1107 Pine Cone Road South

Sartell, MN 56377

The family of Brad wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Quiet Oaks hospice for their compassion and genuine kindness. We also wish to thank everyone who has reached out with kind words, memories, and stories about Brad. You have truly helped us in celebrating Brad’s life.