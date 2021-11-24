Bradford “Brad” Zimmerman, 35, Sauk Rapids

March 19, 1986 - November 22, 2021

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Bradford “Brad” Zimmerman, age 35, who passed away peacefully Monday, November 22, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Brad was born March 19, 1986 in San Antonio, TX to Larry and Debora (Sawyer) Zimmerman. He previously worked for WACOSA in Waite Park and also announced Bingo at Russell Arms Apartments in Sauk Rapids. Brad enjoyed video games, watching TV, card games, sports, fishing and was a #1 Viking fan. He was caring, loving, kind, funny, thoughtful, generous, and had a heart of gold. Halloween was his favorite holiday.

Survivors include his mother, Debbie Zimmerman (John Nelson) of St. Cloud; father, Larry Zimmerman (Nancy Nolan) of Sartell; brother, Garrett Zimmerman (Greta Wanner) of St. Cloud; nephew and niece, Gus and Grace Zimmerman; and his cats, Burt and Sweets. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Brad will be missed by so many individuals. He was a client at Provident Home Health Care, 24-hour nursing. We want to personally thank all the nurses for everything they have done for Brad.