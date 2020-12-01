Brad L. Fluck, 67, St. Cloud

June 5, 1953 - November 23, 2020

Brad Leroy Fluck died peacefully on November 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded in love by his wife, Melinda, and his three children, Karla, Nathan, and Stephen. Brad was born on June 5, 1953 to Leroy “Jim” and Audrey E. Fluck in Litchfield, MN. He attended primary school in Litchfield School district (K-9th) and graduated from Sioux Falls, SD. Brad gave 39 years of service to BNSF Railway (1971-2010); starting in Track Maintenance and progressing to Service Forman before retirement. Shortly thereafter, Brad met and married the love of his life, Melinda (LaPlant), on May 6, 2011.

Brad’s proudest accomplishments were the titles given to him: Husband, Dad, Grandpa (Papa), Uncle, Brother, and Friend. His immense love for his family was evident; his calendar filled with time spent with his family camping, playing cards, listening to music, traveling, and dancing to Van Morrison with Melinda on the deck they built together. His hearty laugh, infectious smile, and bear hugs left an indelible feeling of being seen, valued, and always welcome.

His deep well of love and joy, seemingly never-ending, was spurred on by his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. Understanding service as form of love, Brad lived to serve others. From helping friends and family restore and remodel their homes, volunteering at church and humanitarian efforts, mentoring others, or showing up at one’s doorstep with a hot meal, he used his skills and talents in whatever capacity he was able.

Brad is survived by his wife Melinda, St. Cloud, MN; Children: Karla (Larry) Rick, Forest City, MN; Nathan Remmel, Atwater MN; Stephen Fluck, Atwater MN; Step Children: Tom, III (Dani) LaPlant of Monticello MN; and Jacqueline (Dan) Braughton, St. Paul, MN; Grandchildren: Alex (Sue Wallrich) Berglund, Hannah Cox, Joslyn Fluck, and Caleb, Shelby, Elyse, and Callie LaPlant. In addition, he is survived by his siblings: Beverly (Henry) Abbett, Spicer, MN; Steven (Linda) Fluck, Carlton, MN; and Shirley (Tony) Farley, Ham Lake, MN, and many other loving family members and friends. Brad is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Audrey Fluck.

Due to COVID-19 state regulations, a small private family-only service will be held in December of 2020. A public Celebration of Life will be announced in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.