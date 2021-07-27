Brad A. Knuth, 64, Eagle Bend

December 11, 1956 - July 25, 2021

Visitation will be from 3-4 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Brad A. Knuth, 64, of Eagle Bend, who passed away at his cabin in Avon on Sunday, July 25, 2021. A time of sharing will be at 4 pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Brad was born on December 11, 1956 to Merle and Lola (Nelson) Knuth in Volga, SD. He married Kathryn “Kathy” Birosh on April 30, 1977. Brad worked as a computer IT specialist for 20 plus years at US Bank. He deeply loved listening to 50s, 60s and 70s music and spending time up at his cabin. Brad was a person who enjoyed making others smile. He was an amazing friend, jokester, hard worker and a “down to earth” person. Brad enjoyed collecting different items such as vintage toys, coins and bicycles. He had a passion for car shows and tinkering with cars, especially Mopars. Brad was a devoted Denver Bronco fan and was always up for any challenge that came his way. Brad was very thankful towards veterans for their services to our country. His acceptance, non-judgmental attitude, love and compassion for others will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Eagle Bend; sons, Greg Knuth (Krista Lennox) of Minneapolis and Cory (Kara) Knuth of Hopkins; mother, Lola Knuth of Brookings, SD; and grandchildren, Austin Hartzell and Leah Knuth.

He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Neil.