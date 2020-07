ST. STEPHEN -- A 12-year-old boy is hurt after a firework went off in his hand Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast in St. Stephen around 3:00 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the boy was in his garage when an unknown firework went off injuring the boy.

He was airlifted to the North Memorial Medical Center with a serious hand injury.