Boy Hurt in ATV Crash Friday

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP -- A 7-year-old boy from Royalton was hurt Friday when his ATV collided with a trailer being pulled by an SUV.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a call just before 3:30 p.m. Friday about a crash just northwest of Royalton.

The sheriff's office says the boy drove to the end of the driveway along Friends Court to get the mail. The boy turned the machine around and struck the trailer.

The boy was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Authorities did not identify the 39-year-old man driving the SUV.