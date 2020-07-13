Boy Hurt in Car vs Bike Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car while riding his bike.

St. Cloud Police responded to the area of 13th Street South and 6th Avenue South just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police learned the driver, 35-year-old Dwight Berry of St. Cloud was driving on 13th Street when the boy entered the road from the alley and was hit. The boy appeared to have minor injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Police say they developed probable cause to arrest Berry on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, 4th-degree DWI, driving after revocation and no insurance.