Bonnie L. Peterson, 61, Sartell

November 23, 1958 - February 22, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for Bonnie L. Peterson, age 61, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family, after a brief, yet courageous battle with cancer. Pastor Brady Finnern will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Bonnie was born November 23, 1958 in New Brighton to Roger & Ethel (Adrian) Dykhuizen. She married Mark Peterson on May 22, 1982 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Bonnie worked as a case worker for Stearns, Crow Wing and Sherburne Counties. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and was very active in her faith community. Bonnie enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, crocheting and trapshooting. She was a great baker and cook and had a wonderful salad made for any occasion. She had an infectious laugh and was funny, selfless, organized and creative.

Survivors include her husband, Mark of Sartell; children, Lindsay and Kyle of Sartell; sister and brother, Kate (Wayne) Chaffee of Meadville, PA and Brian (Lynn) Dykhuizen of Sartell; and grandson, Roman Peterson. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; step mother, Gretchen (Boatman) Dykhuizen and infant daughter, Allison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Messiah Lutheran Church.