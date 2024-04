June 30, 1952 - April 3, 2024

A Celebration of Life for Bonnie Jean DifferentHorse, age 71, of St. Cloud, will be held at a later date. Bonnie passed away on April 3, 2024, at Country Manor Community, Sartell, surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.