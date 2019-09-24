Bonfire, Fireworks, Husky Plaza Highlight SCSU Homecoming Week

ST. CLOUD -- This is homecoming week at St. Cloud State University. It is also the culmination of a year-long sesquicentennial celebration.

Terri Mische is the director of Alumni Relations and the executive director of the Alumni Association. She says a return to calling the event "homecoming" has made a big difference in engaging former students.

I think the title homecoming really made a big difference when we were able to call the celebration homecoming I think people were excited again, they knew what that was about, so yes I think we've had an increase.

Some of the highlights include a bonfire and pep rally Wednesday night, the dedication of the new "Husky Plaza" at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the Huskies football game versus Northern State at 5:00 p.m. Saturday followed by postgame fireworks.