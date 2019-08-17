Bomba Squad Holds Off Rangers in Game Two

The Minnesota Twins took game two against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

After three scoreless innings, Minnesota got on the board in a big way. Max Kepler hit a two-run home run to bring in Miguel Sano and put the Twins up 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Rangers got a run of their own and cut Minnesota's lead to 2-1. In the bottom of the sixth, Texas stole the lead from the Twins 3-2, but Minnesota wouldn't stay behind for long. In the top of the seventh Jonathan Schoop hit his 17th home run of the season, a two-run bomb that also ran in Marwin Gonzalez. Twins won it 4-3.

Jake Odorizzi finished with five strikeouts and five hits in just over five innings of work. Taylor Rogers tallied two strikeouts and two hits in one inning.

The Twins now have 238 homers on the season, 29 away from breaking the current MLB record of 267 set last season by the New York Yankees.

Minnesota improves to 74-48, and, thanks to a loss by Cleveland on Friday, holds a one-and-a-half game lead in the AL Central. They will face the Rangers in game three on Saturday night. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.