DULUTH (AP) -- The body of a Minneapolis man has been recovered from a lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says 75-year-old Niles Schulz was paddling on Sawbill Lake Tuesday when the canoe overturned. Officials say the man was not wearing a life jacket. His body was recovered about 5:30 p.m.

An autopsy will be done to confirm his cause of death.