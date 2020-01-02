Body Found in Meeker County Identified, Man in Custody

LITCHFIELD -- Authorities have identified the man found dead along a rural Meeker County road, and have arrested a man in connection with the case.

The body, identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office as 34-year-old Justin Warnke of Buffalo, was found along the road in the 74500 block of 309th Street in Kingston Township on Sunday.

37-year-old Alejandro Vega of Montrose was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Meeker County. He was booked into jail pending formal charges.

Detectives are actively working to determine where and how Warnke died. Anyone with information is asked to call either the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400, or the Wright County Sheriff's Office at 763-682-7600.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Meeker and Wright County officials with this investigation.