Body Found in Cross Lake

CROSS LAKE (WJON News) - The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department found the body of a woman floating in Cross Lake this morning.

Officials say they were sent to the east shore of Cross Lake to find a woman floating face-down in the lake within feet of the shoreline in front of her home.



The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

The woman’s name will be released once relatives are notified.

