Body Found along Interstate in Scott County

ELKO (WJON News) -- There is an investigation underway after a man's body was found along the interstate in Scott County.

On Friday just before 9:00 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located near the northbound exit ramp in New Market Township.

If anyone has any information that could assist investigators with this case, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on the non-emergency line at 952-445-1411.

Crime tips can also be submitted online using the online form found on the Sheriff’s Office website under “Community.”

If you’d like to submit an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers toll free from anywhere in Minnesota (1-800-222-TIPS [8477]) or use their online form on their website at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The sheriff says there is no danger to the public.