Bobcat Stolen in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen bobcat on the 3700 block of Crossing drive near Highway 23 and Interstate 94.  The vehicle was last seen on March 6 at about 2pm.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON.  She says it is a Bobcat tool cat with "K.Johnson" printed on the side.

Waite Park police is reporting that 2 vehicles were broken into and a catalytic converter was taken from a separate vehicle while it was parked at a hotel.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at  tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

