Bobby Mathews, 79, Royalton

September 8, 1942 - November 7, 2021

Bobby Mathews, age 79 of Royalton passed away November 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM, Thursday, November 11, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Hillman American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 10th at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Bobby Lee Mathews was born September 8, 1942 in Poulan, Georgia to Eugene and Mary Elizabeth (Pippins) Mathews. He served his country honorably in the US Army in the 101st Airborne. He married Judy Brown on September 8, 1967 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. The couple lived all of their married life in Minnesota. Bobby worked as a boiler operator for many years. He enjoyed gardening and hunting, playing cribbage and playing pranks on people. He was a past member of the Savage VFW, Post 6212, current member of the Hillman American Legion and St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, Royalton and daughters: Jeanne Kampa (Ron Piechowski), Hillman; Stacey (Dale) Girtz, Royalton; Wendy (Randy) Seabolt, Sylvester, GA, 6 grandchildren: Lindsey Kampa, Chasidy Kampa, Kelsie Kampa, Teren Kampa, Jordon Brenny, Derek Brenny and 2 great grandchildren, Connor Hebler and Landyn Iverson and brothers; Charles and David of Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, great grandson, Damian Hebler, sisters; Christine Archer and Agnes Bolton, brother, Leon and son-in-law, Donnie Kampa.