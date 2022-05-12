Bobbi Jo Weirens, 43, St. Cloud

December 21, 1978 - May 10, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Bobbi Jo Weirens age 43. She passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Tom Olson will be the celebrant. Visitation will be on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church.

Bobbi Jo was born on December 21, 1978, the daughter of Mark P. and Susan R. (Bauer) Weirens in St. Cloud, MN. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in the class of 1998. She then worked at the Walgreens Store on 25th Avenue in St. Cloud for 25 years where she made many friends of both employees and customers.

Bobbi along with her significant other Steven Doucette, followed the Minnesota Wild and were huge fans. She was a collector of cat figurines, every-thing Mickey Mouse, and was the best Little Santa because Christmas was her favorite time. She had a smile that would brighten up any room, and was the most giving, kind and loving person. Life will never be the same without her!

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert and JoAnn Bauer and paternal grandparents Norbert and Lillian Weirens.

Bobbi is survived by; her parents, Mark and Susan Weirens; one brother Blake; one sister Whitney; and her special niece Ryann; her significant other Steven Doucette; other relatives and many friends.