April 4, 1934 – October 20, 2025

Robert J. “Bob” Lindmeier, age 91, of Waite Park, MN passed away on Monday, October 20, 2025 at Talamore Assisted Living in St. Cloud.

Bob was born on April 4, 1934 in St. Cloud to Erwin and Loretta (Peschl) Lindmeier. He married Laura Lanterman on May 15, 1954 in Corona, California and she died in March, 1992. They were blessed to have had 6 children together and were married for 38 years. Bob then married Patricia Terhaar on June 11, 1993 in St. Joseph. She passed away in April, 2010. They were married for 17 years. He lived in St. Cloud all of his life. Bob was employed as a Masonry foreman for Bob Bogart Masonry, Dave Guggenberger Masonry, Dick Bastien & Son’s Masonry and Bill Dentinger Masonry in St. Paul. Bob retired in 1997. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and Civil Air Patrol in St. Cloud.

Bob enjoyed flying, golfing, bowling and dancing.

He is survived by his children, Rob (Sheryl) Lindmeier, Tom (April) Lindmeier, Jim (Paula) Lindmeier, Bill Lindmeier, LaDonna Karl; step-children, Michelle Terhaar, Cindy (Carl) Anderson, Barbara (John) Aiton, Linda Terhaar, Steven (Tammy) Terhaar, Patrick (Janine) Terhaar; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Al Czaia; brother Gerald (Bernie) Lindmeier; significant other, Viola Backas.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Loretta Lindmeier; wives, Laura and Patricia; daughter, Sharon Czaia, and son in law; Wayne Karl.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 27 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 28 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 27.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Moments Hospice of St. Cloud.