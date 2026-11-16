PIERZ — Robert Donald Johnson died Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Bob was born to Robert and Betty Johnson and grew up in St. Paul. He worked in several jobs before becoming an auto mechanic. He later operated Johnson Automotive, where he worked on vehicles and restored classic cars. He also enjoyed motorcycles, fishing and traveling, and had a strong Christian faith. His final home was in Buckman.

A funeral service is scheduled for noon Monday, December 28, at Fellowship Bible Church in Pierz.

Survivors include his siblings Roger, Barb, Debbie, Janet, Susan, Karen and David; children Stefny, Kari, Kyle and Karlee; and grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Emblom Brenny Funeral Service