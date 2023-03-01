Bloody Mary Crawl, St. Pat’s Day and More this Month in St. Cloud

Well, there's more snow today. No one I know wants this anymore. The season is over...let's move on. But, Mother Nature is laughing at that one.

But March if filled with all sorts of things going on to get you out of the winter doldrums. There is a Bloody Mary Crawl, there are St. Patrick's Day celebrations, a Euphoric Ink and art show, Women's Brew release party, Hops. History event and a Drag dinner. Seriously, what more could you ask for?

Good weather...that's what.

But, since there are all of these things happening, let's at least take advantage of what we can.

Here is more information on those events:

WOMEN'S BREW RELEASE PARTY:

HOPS & HISTORY EVENT:

This is put on by the Stearns History Museum. Happening on March 9th at 5:30 at Beaver Island Brewing, downtown St. Cloud. Cost is just $10 per person. If you are a member of the History Museum, the cost is free.

DRAG DINNER:

Hosted by Arroy - Thai and Filipino Restaurant. This event will feature entertainment by the MN Local Drag Performers. Date for the event is Sunday, March 12th at 5pm. The cost is $15 which includes a cocktail or a mocktail.

DOWNTOWN BLOODY MARY CRAWL

St. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATIONS

There are a few of these going on this month. Back Shed's party is actually ON St. Patrick's Day - the 17th. The other two are the next day, Saturday the 18th.

Whether you participate in all of these, or just a few. At least there are things going on this month that look fun, and will get you out of the house.

