2nd Annual Bloody Mary Crawl in Downtown St. Cloud Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Bars and restaurants will be offering their best bloody marys this weekend.

The second annual Bloody Mary Crawl will be held this Sunday in downtown St. Cloud.

Organizers say they heard feedback from last year's event and they have made some changes. This year participating locations will have six-ounce bloodies for $6.

They have also been pre-selling buttons for $2 which gets you a $1 discount at every stop. Proceeds from the button will go to the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center.

Pick up a passport and collect a stamp at every place you go to enter to win a prize package from Gray Duck Spirits. There are 13 participating locations along with three retailers. Many restaurants are also offering special brunch menus as well.

The 2nd annual Bloody Mary Crawl is this Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

