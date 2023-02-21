Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for several counties in central Minnesota including Stearns.

We actually start with a Winter Storm Warning which will be in effect from noon Tuesday through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Then, the Blizzard Warning will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds will be gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds will be gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph.

Get our free mobile app

For counties to the east of St. Cloud like Benton and Sherburne, they will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Then, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow are expected. Snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow is expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

For the entire storm, total storm accumulations will range from 12 to 18 inches.

For the latest on road conditions all week long check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.

READ RELATED ARTICLES