Blizzard Warning Continues Through Thursday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Blizzard Warning for much of Minnesota, including Stearns County, continues through noon on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says we should expect an additional two to four inches of snow through the morning hours.

Winds will gust up to 40 miles an hour.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Several highways and interstates are closed Thursday morning in southwestern Minnesota due to white out conditions.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.

