Blake Elliott Named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, TX (WJON News) -- A former Johnnies football player is being inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.

Blake Elliott, class of 2003, led St. John's to the 2003 NCAA Division III title and finished with 369 receptions for 4,826 yards and 63 career touchdowns. He was a three-time All-American, two-time MIAC Player of the Year, runner-up in 2002 for the Gagliardi Trophy, and Gagliardi Trophy winner in 2003.

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame made the announcement Wednesday.

According to St. John's, Elliott is the first Division III player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame since London Fletcher in 2019. Fletcher is an alumnus of John Carroll University and played 16 years in the NFL.

The Melrose, Minnesota native will join 18 other players and four coaches as the 2025 class. The group will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on December 9th in Las Vegas.

