ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We're going to wake up to some bone-chilling temperatures later this week.

The forecast is for St. Cloud's temperature to fall to about 25 degrees below zero on Thursday night into Friday morning and on Friday night into Saturday morning.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Dunleavy says Friday is going to be frigid

"Our forecasted highs, this is not the windchill, this is only our high temperatures, a very warm and tropical minus-10 degrees across the metro. Even colder for our neighbors up in northwestern Minnesota. Again this is a high temperature of only minus-20 degrees."

Temperatures will drop significantly after snow ends on Wednesday, with a 60-72 hour period of temperatures below zero starting Thursday night and lasting through Saturday. Friday morning will have the coldest wind chills, dropping as low as the 40s below zero.

These will likely be the second and third 20 below nights of this winter. We had an official low of 20 below back on December 14th.

During the 2024-2025 winter, St. Cloud had a total of three nights with lows of at least 20 below.

We average about 5 1/2 nights of 20 below temperatures in a typical winter season. The most we've had on record was 20 during the 1978-1979 season.

Minnesotans can stay safer on the roads by keeping a winter survival kit in their vehicle. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Deputy Director Kevin Reed says the kit should include supplies you’d need if you become stranded for an extended period of time.

Something to keep you warm, a bottle of water, a bright colored bandana or something to put on your window to have people notice as you know, most cars don't have antennas anymore, or they're very short, so something you can tuck in your window as you roll it up

Other items to put in your kit include candles, a cell phone charger, and a whistle.