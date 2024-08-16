Billy Clarence Pigman, 71, Little Falls

July 2, 1953 - August 13, 2024

Billy Clarence Pigman, 71 years-old, resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Billy C. Pigman was born on July 2, 1953, in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late William and Evelyn (Guertin) Pigman. He grew up in the St. Paul area, where he attended and graduated from White Bear Lake High School. After completing his schooling, he worked as a garbage man, bus driver and over the road truck driver for a variety of trucking companies. Billy enjoyed hobby farming, deer hunting, fishing, and camping in Minnesota State Forests, especially near Backus, Minnesota.

He is survived by his children, Brandon (Bridget) Pigman of North Branch, Tisha (Kris) Houle of Pine City; grandchildren, Jordan Pigman, Jacob Pigman, Alexander Houle, and Hailey Houle; brothers, Robert (Pauline) Pigman of Hinckley and Mark Pigman of Little Falls.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn Pigman; brothers, Greg Pigman, Ronnie Pigman and Gary Pigman; sisters, Diann Bates, Sandra Pigman and Violet Tholkes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to: Prevent Child Abuse America; https://give.preventchildabuse.org