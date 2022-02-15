Bill to Replenish Unemployment Insurance Clears MN Senate

ST. PAUL -- On a strong bipartisan vote, the Minnesota Senate Monday afternoon passed a 2.7-billion-dollar bill to replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance Fund, which has been depleted by the pandemic.

Duluth Democrat Jennifer McEwen warns a large amount of the people's money...

..."will go to shoring-up unemployment insurance for some of the largest corporations in Minnesota who have actually done quite well during the pandemic."

Fellow Democrat Aric Putnam from Saint Cloud responds:

"Sure, this is going to give some tax relief to Amazon, and nobody wants that -- except for Amazon. But it's also gonna help my friend who runs Jules' Bistro in downtown Saint Cloud."

House Democrats have signaled they'd approve one billion dollars to shore-up unemployment insurance, *if* Senate Republicans approve a billion dollars for COVID front-line worker bonuses.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.