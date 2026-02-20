June 12, 1938 - February 19, 2026

William "Bill" Spies, age 87, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Kimball, died Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Good Shepherd Community.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 26, 2026, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Kimball with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Fr. Don Wagner will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Anne Cemetery.

William Wayne Spies was born on June 12, 1938, in Granite Falls, Minnesota, to William and Clara (Brunner) Spies. Bill was a graduate of Willmar High School, completing his education in 1957. He married his wife, Beverly Hirman, on April 30, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raymond, Minnesota. Together they lived in St. Cloud and Willmar for a short time before making their home in Kimball. Bill devoted 33 years of his life to the Minnesota Department of Transportation maintenance department until his retirement in 2000. In 2020, Bill and Bev moved to Sartell.

A man of many passions, Bill found joy in family gatherings, fishing, and playing bingo and card games. He cherished each moment spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved to dance with Bev, in their younger years they let loose at Playland Ballroom.

Bill is survived by his wife, Bev of Sartell; children, William (Mary) of Inver Grove Heights, Pamela (Jerry) Woodruff of Zimmerman, and Mark (Judy) of Sartell; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerome (Patricia), Ronald, Susan (Bill) Hulbert, and Steven (Valerie); and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Scott.