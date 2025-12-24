October 2, 1943 - December 16, 2025

William F. (Bill) Bruemmer, age 82, of Avon passed away December 16, 2025, at his residence. Bill was born to Leo and Columbia (Hoeschen) Bruemmer on October 2, 1943, at St. Cloud.

He graduated from Albany High School and enlisted in the Army Reserve. He worked in St. Cloud in the maintenance department of Smurfit-Stone Container, formerly known as Hoerner Waldorf. He was a long-time member of the Farming Flames Baseball Club. His hobbies included golfing, hunting, motorcycling and trapshooting.

Bill is survived by brothers Gilbert (Judy), Lloyd (Juanita) and Michael (Beth) plus sisters Mary Lou (Lloyd) Salzl, Rita (Ralph) Vogt, Nellie (Jeff) Mergen and Patti (Terry) Oehrlein. Preceded in death by parents and brothers Fred, Jerome, Teddy and Roger.

Services are pending.