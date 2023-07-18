Bike Run for Veterans & St. Augusta Community Causes This Weekend

During the Summer months in Minnesota everyone tries to do as much as they can outside and enjoy the warmer weather. The warmer weather doesn't last that long, and we all try to take advantage of it whenever we can. And when you can enjoy the great outdoors while also helping out a group of people, that's even better.

This Saturday is the 2nd Annual Post 621 Legion Riders 5th Horsemens ride and event. The ride begins at the St. Augusta Legion in St. Augusta. And all of the proceeds for the event will go to benefit local veterans and community causes.

If you don't ride, or if you would like to participate in other ways, there are other options and events throughtout the day other than the actual ride.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Registration: 10:30am Cost is $20 per bike and $15 for a passenger. The registration includes a t-shirt, dinner and the after ride concert. Others can also purchase the t-shirts.

Ride begins at 12 Noon. There will be three stops along the ride that will continue for about 100 mlles. The ride is scheduled to return to the Legion at about 5pm.

Dinner will run from 5-7pm. The outdoor concert featuring the Honey Badgers will be from 7-11pm. If you were not involved in the ride, the cover charge is $5. There will also be a silent and live auction, 50/50 drawings.

You can get all of the information on the event in person at the St. Augusta Legion in St. Augusta.