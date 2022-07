UNDATED -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Rice is nearly $1 million richer.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning Gopher 5 ticket for Monday night's drawing sold at the Mini Mart (Maraton Gas) on 110th Street Northwest.

The prize is $902,788.

The winning numbers are 9, 21, 23, 25, and 27.

Gopher 5 drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:17 p.m.

Tickets are sold for $1 each.