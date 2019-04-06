Big Lake Woman Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

BIG LAKE -- A Big Lake woman was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 25, at county road 11, in Big Lake Township.

Both vehicles were traveling north when a pickup rear-ended the car due to slowing traffic in front of them.

The driver of the car, 49-year-old Karen Gustafson of Big Lake, was brought to the hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 49-year-old Todd Spies of Big Lake, was not hurt.