Big Lake Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

RANDALL -- A woman from Big Lake was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 near Randall in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:00 p.m. Monday. A car driven by 72-year-old Beverly Anderson of Big Lake was going east on Highway 10 when troopers say she turned to go east on Highway 115 in front of a pickup.

The pickup was driven by 53-year-old David Gould of Browerville.

Anderson was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gould was not hurt.

