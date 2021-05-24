Big Lake Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
RANDALL -- A woman from Big Lake was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 near Randall in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:00 p.m. Monday. A car driven by 72-year-old Beverly Anderson of Big Lake was going east on Highway 10 when troopers say she turned to go east on Highway 115 in front of a pickup.
The pickup was driven by 53-year-old David Gould of Browerville.
Anderson was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gould was not hurt.
Get our free mobile app
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.