BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday, just before 7:00 p.m. on Highway 10 in Big Lake.

Thirty-six-year-old Lynda Haefs of Faribault was heading east when her car collided with the median wall. Haefs was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Big Lake Police Department and CentraCare Ambulance.