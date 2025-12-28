BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A Sunday morning crash in Big Lake sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened about 6:30 on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 22-year-old Brooke Marks of Ramsey was going west on the highway while a pickup being driven by 59-year-old Scott Meyer of Champlin was going east when they crashed at Eagle Lake Road. Marks was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries, and Meyer was not hurt.

