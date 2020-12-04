Two Hurt in Highway 10 Crash in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- Two people were hurt when a car ran a red light Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and Eagle Lake Road in Big Lake just before 11:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 80-year-old Mary Weed of Becker was northbound on Eagle Road when she entered the intersection at Highway 10 against a red light. Weed's car then collided with two westbound vehicles.

One of the other drivers, 70-year-old Daniel Bigham of Cottage Grove, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third driver, 54-year-old Lynell Sobania of Holdingford, suffered minor injuries and did not require transport to a hospital. Weed was not hurt.