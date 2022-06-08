Big Lake Brewery Hopes City Council Amends Taproom Ordinance

BIG LAKE -- The Big Lake City Council votes on an amendment Wednesday which would allow taprooms to sell 16-ounce cans under a new state law.

The current city ordinance limits off-sale products to growlers and crowlers.

Lupulin Brewing co-founder Jeff Zierdt says supporters are walking to city hall for the meeting:

The reason why we want to walk there is to show all those people that are supporting us and that are supporting making a 16 ounce can available to a consumer...I think it will pass.

If the measure passes, Zierdt says supporters at the meeting will get free beer for the rest of the night.

Most breweries will need local government approval to expand sales in their taprooms. Zierdt says Duluth and Rochester did not have size-specific rules in their ordinances.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.