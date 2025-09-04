Boy Struck By Vehicle On Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A boy was hit by a vehicle on Highway 10 in Big Lake on Thursday evening.
The Big Lake Police Department says the incident happened at about 5:15 p.m.
Police responded to reports of a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Highway 10 and Lake Street, where the boy had been struck by a passing vehicle, which had been reportedly traveling west on the highway.
Responding officers immediately helped the boy, who was then transported to Children's Hospital from the scene of the crash.
The identity of the boy or his condition is not available to be released at this time. The State Patrol says he is 11 years old.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded and is investigating the crash. Officers and troopers are gathering information from witnesses.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained on scene after the crash. The driver is cooperating with authorities.
